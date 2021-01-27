Piper Sandler Weighs in on Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Altimmune in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.04 per share for the year.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

