Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 18,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

NYSE CAT opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day moving average of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

