Insureum (ISR) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Insureum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $370,148.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00068790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.02 or 0.00871126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.15 or 0.04345932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018111 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.