Gemini Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00068790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.02 or 0.00871126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.15 or 0.04345932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

