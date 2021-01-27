Rentberry Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $691.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $144,770.35 and $691.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00068790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.02 or 0.00871126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.15 or 0.04345932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

