Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $32.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWCDF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

