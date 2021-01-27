Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $178.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.91.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Equifax by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $180.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

