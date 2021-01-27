Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $112.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,199. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $131.72 on Friday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

