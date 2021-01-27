Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 64,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 283,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

QUAL stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

