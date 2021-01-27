Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $16.46 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 4.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.