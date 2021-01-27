Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

