The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $11.50

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 40.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of MAC opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -216.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 48.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 353,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Macerich by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

