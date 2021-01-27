Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

