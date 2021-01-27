Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alcoa Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NYSE AA opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.