Brokerages Set adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Target Price at €270.56

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €270.56 ($318.30).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €276.70 ($325.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €289.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €271.73. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52-week high of €308.00 ($362.35). The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

