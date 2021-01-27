Adviser Investments LLC Sells 166 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,054,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 23,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

