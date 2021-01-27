OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Takes $320,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

