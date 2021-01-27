Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.49. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

