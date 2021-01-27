salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,592 shares of company stock valued at $21,918,638. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

