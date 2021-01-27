Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,967 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $126.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Citigroup upped their price target on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.