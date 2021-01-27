Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 554.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.6% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.