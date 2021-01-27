Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS: LGGNY):

1/26/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/18/2020 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA's and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe's top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor's and Aa1 from Moody's. "

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

