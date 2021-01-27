CoinEx Token Market Cap Hits $7.86 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $683,215.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00876308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.46 or 0.04362609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00015509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018114 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.