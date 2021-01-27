Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.81 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00016638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00133377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00295515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00069034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00070489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.