The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MRCH opened at GBX 440.89 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 452.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.35. The Merchants Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 553 ($7.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £523.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09.
The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Company Profile
