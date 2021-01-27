The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MRCH opened at GBX 440.89 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 452.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387.35. The Merchants Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 553 ($7.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £523.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09.

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

