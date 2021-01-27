WVS Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 22.96%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

