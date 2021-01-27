STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

