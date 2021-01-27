Brokers Offer Predictions for Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Kingstone Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of KINS opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

