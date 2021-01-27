Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,837 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $38,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. 140166 downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $187.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

