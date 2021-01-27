Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $45.22 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,598 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Citrix Systems worth $45,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock worth $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

