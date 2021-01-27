Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE RBC opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

