Clean Yield Group Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 337.5% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Tesla by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 246.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $472,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $883.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.98. The firm has a market cap of $837.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,773.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock worth $78,547,823. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

