Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.