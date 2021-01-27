Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target at $11.69

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

