Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives $19.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

