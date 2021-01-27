Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Price Target at $46.67

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $468,436.50. Insiders sold 172,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.