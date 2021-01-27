Bfsg LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

MBB opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

