Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $298.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

