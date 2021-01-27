Lateef Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199,185 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 2.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after buying an additional 187,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

