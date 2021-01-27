Bfsg LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after buying an additional 161,900 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIMC stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

