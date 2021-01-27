Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Boston Properties stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

