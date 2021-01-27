American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AXP opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

