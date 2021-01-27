First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00. The stock traded as high as C$44.21 and last traded at C$44.14, with a volume of 31772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.64.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FN. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares in the company, valued at C$291,140,518.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.20.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

