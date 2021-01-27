Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.30

Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 42300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07.

About Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

