exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.45

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Shares of exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 18074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$28.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

