exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.45

Shares of exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 18074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$28.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

