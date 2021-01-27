Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.59

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 651846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.