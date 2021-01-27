Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.59

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 651846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

