Audius Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $13.87 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00133512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00295626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037282 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUDIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.