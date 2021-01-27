Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 88.9% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $188,398.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00133512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00295626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

