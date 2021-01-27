TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $25.99 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

