DA Davidson Weighs in on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UCBI. TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,032 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 748.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 516,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.